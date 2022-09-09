Barclays Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 700 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.07) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

BP.B stock opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 197 ($2.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.45.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

