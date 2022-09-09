Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$84.00 to C$77.00. The stock traded as low as C$69.95 and last traded at C$70.70, with a volume of 1183903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$70.68.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNS. Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$84.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. CSFB decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$86.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

