Bank of America Trims Lear (NYSE:LEA) Target Price to $185.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.57% from the stock’s previous close.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lear to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $137.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.49. Lear has a 12 month low of $118.38 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lear will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $828,813.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,767.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,538,656 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

