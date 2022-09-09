Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13.

Insider Activity

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,632,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,383,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,383,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,270 shares of company stock worth $1,649,465. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

