Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Dropbox Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13.
Insider Activity
In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,632,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,383,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,383,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,270 shares of company stock worth $1,649,465. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
