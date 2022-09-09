BANCO DO BRASIL/S Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Up 0.4 %

BDORY opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.69.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. Analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

