Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Truist Financial lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.94 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ball to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE:BALL opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

