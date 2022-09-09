Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,604 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 0.6% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.33% of Baidu worth $149,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 342.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 61.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.86.

BIDU stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.93. The stock had a trading volume of 38,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.74. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

