Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBLN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Babylon in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Babylon alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babylon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBLN. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,315,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the second quarter valued at about $2,903,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the second quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the second quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the second quarter valued at about $707,000.

Babylon Price Performance

Babylon Company Profile

BBLN opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. Babylon has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.