Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.02 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $143.83 million and $5.02 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.49 or 0.01091588 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00846208 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00017100 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00021633 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000311 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin Profile
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin
