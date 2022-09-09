Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 487,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BW. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BW traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,714. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $753.96 million, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 2.40. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 111.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.