aWSB Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $63.00 (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $73,464.72 and approximately $63.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aWSB has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aWSB coin can now be bought for approximately $12.02 or 0.00056625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00281678 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00791396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015459 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020171 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.
About aWSB
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
aWSB Coin Trading
