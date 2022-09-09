AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,450.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,175.29.

AZO stock opened at $2,193.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,190.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,075.96. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,540.98 and a 1-year high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $2,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

