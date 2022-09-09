Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.52-$6.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.20.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.68. 1,097,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,804 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Autodesk by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,049 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,547,000 after buying an additional 205,595 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

