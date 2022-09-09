Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Shares Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.77% of Authentic Equity Acquisition worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 167,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 3.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 140,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 905,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 469,450 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AEAC remained flat at $9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Company Profile

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

