Aufman Associates Inc Has $398,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Aufman Associates Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF makes up about 0.3% of Aufman Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESML traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 86,014 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88.

