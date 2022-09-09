Aufman Associates Inc Has $30.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aufman Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 24.0% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aufman Associates Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $30,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.78. The stock had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,353. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.33.

