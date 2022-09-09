Auctus (AUC) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

Auctus (AUC) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $111,561.13 and $43.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00166856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00037051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00096520 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org.

Auctus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi.Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party.Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations.To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing.Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies.AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform.”

