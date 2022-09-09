AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,674,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 991,770 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $323,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,239,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

