Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Cut by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO opened at $117.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

