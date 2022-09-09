Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,599 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for 4.1% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 4.45% of Atlassian worth $1,794,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,152,000 after purchasing an additional 346,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,080,000 after purchasing an additional 328,070 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $124,140,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,968,000 after purchasing an additional 192,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $16.73 on Friday, hitting $257.05. 15,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,602. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of -98.90 and a beta of 0.94. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.74 and a 200-day moving average of $234.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

