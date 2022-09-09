Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading 1.7% Higher This Week

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $382,186.84 and approximately $51,465.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol (ATP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io.

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance.”

