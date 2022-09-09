Atalaya Capital Management LP Sells 20,125 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW)

Atalaya Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYOW remained flat at $1.42 during trading on Friday. 6,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,458. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

