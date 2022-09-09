Atalaya Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Atalaya Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144,571 shares during the quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.73% of Monument Circle Acquisition worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MON. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,952,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 56,164 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,135,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after buying an additional 421,859 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 361,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 90,662 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 565,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monument Circle Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MON traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,748. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

Monument Circle Acquisition Profile

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

