Atalaya Capital Management LP Makes New $627,000 Investment in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Perella Weinberg Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 555.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1,846.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Shares of PWP stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.55. 10,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $61,248.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,152.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

