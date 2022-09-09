Atalaya Capital Management LP Has $10.84 Million Holdings in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI)

Atalaya Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Cascadia Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.2% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cascadia Acquisition were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cascadia Acquisition by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,706,000.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Performance

Cascadia Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Cascadia Acquisition Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

