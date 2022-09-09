Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Asure Software Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,934. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $112.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.88. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Insider Activity at Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $477,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 899,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,237,348.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

