Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating for the company.

ASUR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $477,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 899,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 236,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 34.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

