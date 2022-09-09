AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 366,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,396,443 shares.The stock last traded at $59.85 and had previously closed at $60.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.92 billion, a PE ratio of -147.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.