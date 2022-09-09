ASOS’s (ASC) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,076.54 ($25.09).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 678.50 ($8.20) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £678.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,339.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 908.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,270.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,549.12 ($42.88).

Insiders Place Their Bets

ASOS Company Profile

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 57,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.