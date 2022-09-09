ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,300 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 775 ($9.36) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,076.54 ($25.09).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 688 ($8.31) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 908.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,270.50. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,549.12 ($42.88). The company has a market capitalization of £687.59 million and a PE ratio of 2,372.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

About ASOS

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.