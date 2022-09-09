ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $726.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $482.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.91. The company has a market cap of $197.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

