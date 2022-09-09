Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Given New $368.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $385.00 to $368.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 118.80% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.60.
Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE ABG opened at $168.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.96. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
