Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000.

NYSE ABG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.87. The company had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,686. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

