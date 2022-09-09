Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.60.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.