Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.33)-$(0.32) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $138.5-139.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.83 million.

Asana stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.38. 61,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,080. Asana has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 183.36% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.23.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

