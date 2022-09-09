Aryacoin Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $284,624.29 and approximately $8,526.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

AYA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2020. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

