Ark Price Hits $0.41 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002118 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $57.35 million and $23.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,557,407 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

