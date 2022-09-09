Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 731,156 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $406,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total value of $388,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $41,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $96,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total value of $388,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,229 shares of company stock worth $29,995,331 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

ANET stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $124.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,750. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

