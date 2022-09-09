Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Plans $0.05 Final Dividend

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALIGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

In other news, insider Fiona Hele purchased 10,000 shares of Argo Global Listed Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.63 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$26,250.00 ($18,356.64). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 28,374 shares of company stock valued at $68,033.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

