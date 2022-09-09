Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Holdings Increased by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up 4.3% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ares Capital worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 38,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,803. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

