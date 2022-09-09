Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Reduces Stake in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lowered its holdings in two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,626 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in TWO were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TWO by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TWO by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 108,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 51,059 shares during the period. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get TWO alerts:

TWO Stock Performance

TWOA opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. two has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

About TWO

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.