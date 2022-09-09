Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New Investment in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 263,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 0.84% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPAB. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $8,817,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $4,448,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,980,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,483,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ:NPAB opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

