Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA reduced its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,131 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned 1.55% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

About Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

