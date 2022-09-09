Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Grows Holdings in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) by 225.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in ironSource were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in ironSource by 197.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 180,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 119,848 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ironSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ironSource by 434.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 71,478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in ironSource by 288.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,830,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in ironSource in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource Trading Up 2.9 %

ironSource stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. ironSource Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ironSource Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.42 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.