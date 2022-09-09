Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA cut its position in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,299 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned 0.87% of Big Sky Growth Partners worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

Big Sky Growth Partners Price Performance

BSKY opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Big Sky Growth Partners Profile

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.