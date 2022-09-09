Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Decreases Holdings in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA decreased its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,504 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,570,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,581 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,549,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 4,267.8% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 767,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 750,279 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,710,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Broadscale Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

