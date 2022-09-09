Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Cuts Stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA reduced its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,440 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 2.16% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 652,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 129,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABGI opened at $9.89 on Friday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

