Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 3.7%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.28. 3,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 476,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $7,287,402.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,846,676.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $7,287,402.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,846,676.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,668 shares of company stock worth $8,002,993 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,443,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 206,925 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

