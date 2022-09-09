Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARQT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,451.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,451.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $342,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,967.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,993. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

