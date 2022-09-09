ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.39 and last traded at $74.30. 6,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 186,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

ArcBest Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 46.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $650,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $1,292,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in ArcBest by 7.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 4.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile



ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

