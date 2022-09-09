Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 419 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 410 ($4.95). Approximately 19,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 107,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($4.83).

Aptitude Software Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £235.08 million and a P/E ratio of 8,200.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 384.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 357.30.

Aptitude Software Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.00%.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

